More Politics News

Prosecutors say Chinese cyber firm was front for hackers

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 02:53 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

Three Chinese nationals are accused of operating a cybersecurity firm that used phishing scams and malware to steal data from international corporations.

A federal indictment unsealed Monday in Pittsburgh says the trio's targets included Siemens AG, Moody's Analytics in New York and Trimble Inc. in Sunnyvale, California.

The indictment says they ran a company called Boyusec offering cybersecurity services to Chinese businesses. The men are accused of sending phony emails that look legitimate in order to hack into corporate computers across the world. Prosecutors say they concealed their identities and locations using aliases and valid credentials stolen from victim computer systems.

They are charged with crimes dating to 2011. But with no extradition treaty with China, the chances are slim they will be brought to the U.S. to face them.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

    Senator Al Franken (D-MN) provided reporters with a short statement on Nov. 27, days after the first sexual misconduct allegation against him surfaced. Franken says he's trying to take responsibility and will cooperate completely with the ethics investigation.

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

View More Video