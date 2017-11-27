More Idaho counties switch to new court filing system

Canyon County officials say the transition to a new electronic court filing system has gone well, but some members of the public are have trouble figuring out the new system.
The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Canyon County made the switch from the old iStars filing system to the new Odyssey system at the beginning of October, along with 10 other counties.
Canyon County training manager Raena Bull told the newspaper that the county is still in the process of moving its paper archives onto the new system, but that process should be complete in about six months.
Brendan Penrose, Canyon County civil clerk, says he's gotten a lot of calls from members of the public trying to figure out how to view court records in the new system. He says it's not as user-friendly as it could be.
But Idaho Administrative Director of the Courts Sara Thomas says they are working to improve the new system, and that should make it easier for the public to use.
