State seeks public input into future of 3 new state parks

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 02:50 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri State Parks officials are considering the future of three new state parks that have sat dormant because Gov. Eric Greitens' administration believes they were purchased secretly.

The state bought Byrant Creek State Park in Douglas County, Jay Nixon State Park in Jefferson County and Ozark Mountain State Park in Taney County during the administration of Democrat Gov. Jay Nixon.

Leaders of the parks department are seeking public comment on the parks' future from Dec. 4 through Dec. 15. The department also is planning three public meetings next week.

Connie Patterson, spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources, told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that selling the parks is one option being considered.

The Sierra Club is seeking a 30-day extension of the public comment period, saying 11 days isn't enough.

