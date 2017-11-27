Philadelphia paying to settle police misconduct lawsuits

The city of Philadelphia has begun settling more than 300 lawsuits against police officers accused of misconduct — including those related to a controversial narcotics squad.
The Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News reports the city has already paid over $2 million to settle 75 cases against a narcotics squad as courts began overturning convictions built by the squad three years ago. According to a city bond document, Philadelphia could pay as much as $24 million to settle three cases.
Six of the officers accused of misconduct were acquitted in a 2015 criminal trial and five are still police officers.
City Law Department spokesman Mike Dunn says the city evaluated all circumstances of each case before making settlement decisions.
The city budget includes about $45 million to cover lawsuits.
