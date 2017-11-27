More Politics News

Walker signs constitutional convention appointment bill

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 01:43 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

MADISON, Wis.

Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill that sets up how the state's leaders would appoint delegates to a convention of states to amend the U.S. Constitution.

Republican legislators passed a resolution this month making Wisconsin the 28th state to call for a convention to add a balanced budget amendment to the constitution. Thirty-four states must call for such a gathering to make it happen.

The bill Walker signed Monday calls for the Assembly speaker to appoint three state representatives as convention delegates. The Senate president would appoint three senators. Assembly and Senate minority leaders would each appoint one delegate from their house. The governor would appoint one delegate from the Assembly of the Senate.

The bill allows the delegation to remove any delegate who works on an unauthorized amendment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video