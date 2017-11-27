More Politics News

Lawsuit: Iowa school for juvenile offenders misusing drugs

Associated Press

November 27, 2017

DES MOINES, Iowa

Advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit alleging officials representing an Iowa school for juvenile offenders are failing to provide adequate mental health care.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Des Moines by Disability Rights Iowa and the national watchdog organization Children's Rights.

The groups allege the Boys State Training School administers "dangerous" psychotropic medications without adequate oversight and consent.

The lawsuit says school officials are unlawfully using seclusion rooms and full-body restraints, and don't have enough mental health professionals at the Eldora facility, which is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Des Moines.

The Iowa Department of Human Services runs the school. Three department officials are named as defendants.

The agency says it doesn't comment on pending litigation. But it defended the school when Disability Rights Iowa released a report raising concerns earlier this year.

