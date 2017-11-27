Walker signs bill loosening requirements for beauty parlors

More Politics News

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017

MADISON, Wis.

Gov. Scott Walker has signed into law a bill that makes it easier for cosmetologists licensed in other states to work in Wisconsin.

The measure Walker signed Monday also eliminates continuing education requirements for cosmetologists, barbers and manicurists.

The new law eliminates the requirement that an applicant for a license in Wisconsin have 4,000 hours of experience. Instead, they would have to only take a one-hour course educating them on Wisconsin laws and rules.

Walker signed the measure over objections of opponents who argued in the Legislature that the experience and continuing education requirements being eliminated are needed to ensure barbers and cosmetologists are properly qualified to work in the state.

Walker signed the measure privately in his Capitol office Monday.

