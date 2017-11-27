More Politics News

UN expert to visit, study effects of efforts to end poverty

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A United Nations expert on extreme poverty and human rights will visit West Virginia's capital city during a fact-finding trip to the United States.

A statement from the U.N. says professor Philip Alston will travel to the United States in December to investigate government efforts to eradicate poverty in the country, and how this relates to the United States' obligations under international human rights law.

The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia executive director, Joseph Cohen, tells The Charleston Gazette-Mail that Alston's Charleston visit will focus on social protection and the criminalizing of poverty, among other things.

Cohen says Alston will have a town hall-style meeting with representatives from non-government organizations, meet with government officials and possibly visit a health clinic.

He'll also visit Washington, D.C., California, Alabama, Georgia and Puerto Rico.

