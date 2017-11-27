More Politics News

Judge sworn in to Maryland's intermediate appellate court

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 01:20 PM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 37 MINUTES AGO

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Gov. Larry Hogan has sworn in a judge to Maryland's intermediate appellate court.

Judge Matthew Fader was sworn in Monday to the Court of Special Appeals.

Fader has served as an assistant attorney general in the state since June 2010. He was the chief of civil litigation when the governor appointed him last month to the court.

Before joining the attorney general's office, Fader was a partner at the Pittsburgh-based firm of Kirkpatrick and Lockhart. He represented clients in commercial litigation in federal and state courts.

He also served as a trial attorney with the U.S. Justice Department from 1999 to 2002.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video