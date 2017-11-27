More Politics News

Sports announcer to run for Wisconsin secretary of state

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 01:18 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MADISON, Wis.

A Madison sports announcer will challenge Democratic Secretary of State Doug LaFollette next year.

Richard Kalafut Jr., who goes by the professional name of Rich Reynolds, announced Monday he plans to run as a Libertarian.

Reynolds, who hails from Columbus, is a restaurant manager as well as an on-air sports personality for WIFS-TV in Madison. He does public address announcing for the Madison Capitols hockey team, Supreme Hits Boxing and UW-Madison as well. He also was the first public address announcer for the Madison Mallards baseball team.

He says in a news release entitled "Reynolds will fight LaFollette" that he's proud of never running for public office in the past and he wants to abolish the secretary of state, calling the position unnecessary.

A call to LaFollette's office rang unanswered.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video