Teen party gunfire scene: Many spent casings, no injuries

Weekend gunfire at an Alabama teenager's birthday party resulted in no injuries — but police say 50 spent casings were recovered.
Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson tells the Montgomery Advertiser investigators were uncertain whether all of the casings were from Saturday night's shooting, which happened at a community center rented for a 16-year-old's party.
Still, Thompson says multiple rounds were fired and people there are lucky nobody was hurt.
"We don't know if all of those spent rounds were fired Saturday night," he said. "Some may have been fired at previous events at the community center. Our investigation shows that on Saturday night, several rounds were fired in the parking lot, with many rounds fired into the air.
"Several vehicles were struck, and the building was struck one time."
The newspaper says it was the second shooting incident at the privately run North Highland Memorial Center in the last several weeks.
Thompson said police recovered spent .22 cal., 9 mm and .40 cal. casings and an empty handgun magazine. Thompson said he and Prattville's mayor planned to talk with the center's officials about improving security at the center.
"It's in a crowded part of town," Thompson said. "Bullets that are shot into the air have to come down. And they are just as dangerous coming down as they are going up. We are very lucky no one at the party was hurt, and no one in the surrounding neighborhoods were hurt."
