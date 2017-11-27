Southern Indiana lawmaker named new House minority leader

FILE - In this April 28, 2015, file photo, Rep. Terry Goodin, D-Austin, takes a photo during a session at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Rep. Goodin was elected Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, as the new Democratic minority leader for the Indiana House of Representatives. He will replace former Leader Scott Pelath of Michigan City, who announced last week that he was stepping down from his leadership role. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo