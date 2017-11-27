More Politics News

Jepsen says he won't seek third term as attorney general

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 12:22 PM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen says he won't be running for re-election in 2018.

The Democrat released a statement Monday saying he's "ready to pursue different challenges" but notes he doesn't know yet what his future holds.

Jepsen says he's looking forward to "advancing the interests of Connecticut for the remainder of my term and in other capacities."

A former state senator and majority leader, Jepsen took office in 2011. He replaced then-Attorney General Richard Blumenthal, a fellow Democrat who went on to become a U.S. senator.

Jepsen has served two terms as attorney general. He's the immediate past president of the National Association of Attorneys General.

Under his leadership, Jepsen's office has been involved in various multi-state cases with national ramifications, including a federal antitrust lawsuit against generic drugmakers.

