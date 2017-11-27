More Politics News

NC regulator: Can Duke Energy charge all coal ash costs?

AP Business Writer

November 27, 2017 12:49 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

RALEIGH, N.C.

Regulators are deciding whether to set a precedent and allow the country's largest electric company to charge North Carolina consumers the full, multi-billion-dollar cost of cleaning up coal ash dumps.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission on Monday will open hearings with Duke Energy Corp. about who should pay the cost of dealing with the toxic byproducts of decades of burning coal for power.

The company and the state's official utilities consumer advocate last week struck a partial deal reducing the company's requested rate increase from almost 15 percent and its requested potential profit margin to below 10 percent.

Still unsettled is whether the Charlotte-based company can charge North Carolina consumers nearly $200 million a year for coal-ash cleanup and recover storm rebuilding costs from last year.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video