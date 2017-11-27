Indiana county's offices moving for asbestos remediation

Employees who work at a central Indiana county's government building are moving to temporary offices while crews prepare to remove asbestos from the building.
Crews began moving court offices from the Madison County Government Center last Wednesday to space leased from Anderson University.
Most of the building's other offices will be moved this week to the Anderson Tower.
Commissioner Steffanie Owens says the entire building will be cleared out before the asbestos removal begins.
The Herald Bulletin reports the building will close to the public starting Dec. 3 but should reopen by next July. The county is borrowing $3.5 million to remove the asbestos, which was found earlier this year during installation of new heating and cooling systems.
Asbestos can cause lung cancer and other health problems if inhaled.
