More Politics News

US airstrike against Islamic State group in Somalia kills 1

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 11:41 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MOGADISHU, Somalia

The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike against the Islamic State group in northeastern Somalia that killed one extremist.

The statement from the U.S. Africa Command says the airstrike was carried out Monday afternoon in coordination with Somalia's government.

The United States early this month began targeting the small but growing presence of the Islamic State group in Somalia. The Trump administration early this year approved expanded military efforts against extremists in the Horn of Africa nation, primarily the homegrown and al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab.

Many of the Islamic State group fighters, who are said to number around 200, defected from al-Shabab.

The U.S. this year has carried out more than two dozen drone strikes against the two extremist groups.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video