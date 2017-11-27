More Politics News

GOP US Rep. Guthrie files for re-election in Kentucky

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 11:39 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Republican Kentucky Rep. Brett Guthrie has filed for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Guthrie was first elected from Kentucky's 2nd Congressional district in 2008. He won contested re-election campaigns in 2010, 2012 and 2014. In 2016, Guthrie was unopposed in the general election. The district covers some of the western and central parts of the state, including Bowling Green, Owensboro and Elizabethtown.

Guthrie has more than $2 million on hand in his campaign account, according to records with the Federal Election Commission.

Two Democrats have also filed for the seat: Brian Pedigo from Glasgow and Grant Short of Owensboro. The filing deadline is 4 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2018.

Guthrie is on the Energy and Commerce Committee and is chairman and vice chairman of two other subcommittees.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video