Lincoln to study driverless vehicle possibilities

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 10:50 AM

LINCOLN, Neb.

The city of Lincoln has signed a nearly $100,000 contract with an engineering consultant to study how the city could one day implement driverless vehicles.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that HDR Inc.'s study will examine the latest technology, describe a potential pilot project, provide business models for future service, and study insurance and potential law changes.

Lonnie Burklund is assistant director of transportation for the city's Public Works and Utilities Department. She says the study will help guide city officials as they upgrade intersections through the Green Light Lincoln project.

Burklund says the study will focus on what's needed to create a driverless downtown shuttle. She says the city hopes to become a pilot project by working with the private sector.

The study is expected to finish by spring.

