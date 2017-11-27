President Donald Trump, left, waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump, right, and their son Barron Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, after returning from Palm Springs, Fla., where they spent the Thanksgiving holiday.
Trump signals openness to changes in GOP tax plan

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 10:54 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump said Monday changes to the Republican tax bill are coming, as he looks to win over holdout GOP senators in an effort to pass the package by the end of the year.

In a morning tweet, the president said, "With just a few changes, some mathematical, the middle class and job producers can get even more in actual dollars and savings."

Trump is suggesting openness to making unspecified changes to the way millions of "pass-through" businesses are taxed, a sticking point for some lawmakers.

Trump was set to meet Monday afternoon with five members of the Senate Finance Committee who are on board with the GOP plan. He will travel to Capitol Hill Tuesday to personally lobby Republican senators.

Last week Trump promised to "give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas."

The House has already passed its version of the tax bill, but the Senate bill is still being worked on.

