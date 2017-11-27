More Politics News

Slovenia supports Romania joining Schengen, trade group

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 08:14 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BUCHAREST, Romania

Slovenia's foreign minister says his country supports Romania joining the Schengen passport-free travel zone and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Karl Erjavec said Romania had fulfilled the conditions to join both organizations, of which Slovenia is already a member. The OECD is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to boosting trade.

Erjavec was in Bucharest Monday for talks on NATO and the European Union, including plans for Serbia and Montenegro to join the bloc and the future EU membership of ex-Soviet republic Moldova.

Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu said Romania was looking for "firm guarantees to ensure an equal and non-discriminatory treatment for European citizens" once Britain leaves the EU. Some 500,000 Romanians live in Britain.

Both ministers said they hoped for an increase in bilateral trade, currently worth 700 million euros ($833 million).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video