More Politics News

13-year-old boy drowns at South Carolina lake

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 05:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Authorities say the body of a 13-year-old boy has been recovered from a South Carolina lake.

News outlets report that Richland County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Lt. Curtis Wilson says the boy's body was recovered from Lake Carolina just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies and the department's dive team had responded to calls from the scene around 3 p.m.

Wilson said the boy "slipped into the lake" and the death is being considered an accidental drowning.

The sheriff's department and Richland County Coroner are investigating. The boy's name hasn't been released.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video