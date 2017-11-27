More Politics News

Police chief to resign after cop shooting

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 05:40 AM

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa.

A Pennsylvania police chief who oversaw the department when a rookie officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop is resigning.

New Kensington Mayor Thomas Guzzo said Sunday Chief Jim Klein discussed his resignation with him Nov. 16. The mayor says Klein told his officers the next day, hours before 25-year-old Officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed.

Guzzo says Klein is leaving for another undisclosed position. His last day has not been announced.

Police say 29-year-old Rahmael Holt shot Shaw after the officer attempted to make a traffic stop. The shooting led to a four-day manhunt.

Klein previously said the department felt a "small sense of relief" after Holt's arrest.

Holt has been arraigned on charges that include murder of a law enforcement officer.

