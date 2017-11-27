City in western Georgia could get its 1st solar farm

More Politics News

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ga.

A city in Georgia might be getting its first solar farm.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports that George Mori, president of an Atlanta-based company called SoLAmerica Energy, appeared before the Columbus Council recently with a proposal to develop what he called "an urban solar farm."

Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge says the city is working on an agreement with the Development Authority of Columbus to lease a 22-acre (9-hectare) site. If the council approves of the lease, Hodge says the solar farm would generate $25,000 a year in city revenue from leasing and taxes.

Mori says SoLAmerica is a solar energy development company, focusing on projects that supply commercial customers and utilities companies.

