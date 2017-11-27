California high court to decide legality of farm worker law

FILE - In this April 29, 2014 file photo, Dan Gerawan, owner of Gerawan Farming, Inc., left, talks with crew boss Jose Cabello in a nectarine orchard near Sanger, Calif. The California Supreme Court is expected to decide Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, whether a law allowing the state to order unions and farming companies to reach binding contracts is unconstitutional. “This is literally government stepping in and determining the wages and working conditions of a business and enforcing it on the employer and employees without any say whatsoever,” said Gerawan. Scott Smith, File AP Photo