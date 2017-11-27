More Politics News

Trump's Mar-a-Lago stay a welcome break from DC challenges

Associated Press

November 27, 2017 03:07 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

President Donald Trump draws a wiggly line between work, play and business at the private club he calls his "winter White House."

Like George H.W. Bush and his family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, or George W. Bush with his ranch in Crawford, Texas, Trump has made Mar-a-Lago his refuge from Washington. It's where he slips back into the role of glad-handing host that he played for years before waging his winning presidential campaign.

Club members described Trump as being in an especially good mood over the past five days, as he kicked off Palm Beach's winter social season and golfed with some of the game's greats.

For Trump, it was all a welcome distraction from the stack of Washington problems and challenges he returned to Sunday night.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video