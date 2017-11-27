In this Feb. 2, 2014 photo, Sheikh Isa Qassim, Bahrain's top Shiite Muslim cleric, attends a gathering of Shiite clerics at a mosque in Manama, Bahrain. Activists say the prominent Shiite cleric who has been under house arrest in Bahrain after having his citizenship stripped is seriously ill.
In this Feb. 2, 2014 photo, Sheikh Isa Qassim, Bahrain's top Shiite Muslim cleric, attends a gathering of Shiite clerics at a mosque in Manama, Bahrain. Activists say the prominent Shiite cleric who has been under house arrest in Bahrain after having his citizenship stripped is seriously ill. Hasan Jamali AP Photo
In this Feb. 2, 2014 photo, Sheikh Isa Qassim, Bahrain's top Shiite Muslim cleric, attends a gathering of Shiite clerics at a mosque in Manama, Bahrain. Activists say the prominent Shiite cleric who has been under house arrest in Bahrain after having his citizenship stripped is seriously ill. Hasan Jamali AP Photo

More Politics News

Activists: Bahrain Shiite cleric under house arrest is ill

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 06:10 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Activists say a prominent Shiite cleric who has been under house arrest in Bahrain after having his citizenship stripped is seriously ill.

They say doctors visited Sheikh Isa Qassim on Sunday at his home in Diraz, a Bahraini town that's been surrounded by police for over a year.

Sheikh Maytham al-Salman, another Shiite cleric, told The Associated Press on Monday the 80-year-old Sheikh Isa "is in constant pain" and requires emergency surgery for a hernia.

Bahrain's government didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sheikh Isa could be deported at any time after authorities stripped his citizenship last June over accusations that he fueled extremism and laundered money. His supporters deny the allegations.

Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, has been facing a crackdown on all dissent.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video