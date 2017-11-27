More Politics News

Marijuana legalization study panel to hold third meeting

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 12:07 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CONCORD, N.H.

A committee studying the legalization, regulation and taxation of marijuana in New Hampshire is hearing from several experts.

The committee is holding its third meeting on Monday. The panel is expected to hear from representatives of the state banking and agriculture departments as well as the New England political director for the Marijuana Policy Project.

Matt Simon says he's encouraged that the group is interested in learning more about the issue, but he's concerned that the study commission is largely comprised of opponents of legalization.

Eight states have enacted laws legalizing and regulating marijuana for adult use, including Massachusetts and Maine.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video