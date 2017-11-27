Civil War bonds, ads found in mysterious Statehouse vault

Terry Pfaff, left, chief of staff, New Hampshire House of Representatives, inspects a book found in a vault at the Statehouse, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Concord, N.H. Beside him is House Speaker Shawn Jasper, right. The vault, which had been locked for decades in a room that once served as the state treasury in the 1800s, is now assigned to the Senate Finance Committee. Holly Ramer AP Photo