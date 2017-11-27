More Politics News

Jury selection set for trial of Turkey-owned bank executive

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 12:04 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of a top executive for a state-run bank in Turkey accused of conspiring to help Iran evade economic sanctions.

Halkbank Deputy CEO Mehmet Hakan Atilla has pleaded not guilty to charges he conspired with international gold trader Reza Zarrab. Jury selection is set to begin Monday.

It's unknown what role Zarrab could play in the trial.

Turkey's deputy prime minister has said Zarrab is a "hostage" being forced to testify against Turkey's government. Manhattan federal court Judge Richard Berman has said Turkey's government can provide evidence to help the men instead of lobbying criticisms.

Turkey's president has repeatedly asked the U.S. to release Zarrab.

Zarrab has hired former U.S. officials to also work for his release.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video