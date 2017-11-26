More Politics News

SC agents investigate man shot while running from police

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 05:24 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SUMTER, S.C.

South Carolina detectives are looking into why a local police officer shot an armed-robbery suspect.

Sumter Police Department spokeswoman Tonyia McGirt said Sunday that State Law Enforcement Division agents were called after the Saturday night shooting that started with a stickup.

McGirt said in a news release the wounded man is 35-year-old Christopher Jermaine Cummings. He was treated at a hospital and released to authorities.

Authorities say Sumter County sheriff's deputies were called to a motel Saturday night after someone reported being robbed behind the business. The victim described the thief, his vehicle and license tag, adding he was armed with a pistol.

Sumter police officers spotted the suspect's vehicle minutes later. The fleeing suspect crashed his getaway car into a parked vehicle, tried running away and was shot.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video