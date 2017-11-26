More Politics News

South Dakota dumps Youngstown St. 81-53

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 05:22 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Brandon Armstrong scored 16 points and Matt Mooney had 14 and South Dakota pummeled Youngstown State 81-53 on Sunday on the third day of the Stanford Pentagon Showcase.

Tyler Peterson made a 3-pointer with 6:20 before halftime and South Dakota led 26-14. The Coyotes — who never trailed — built a 45-24 halftime lead. Youngstown State (2-5) never threatened in the second half, and Peterson's layup with 12:13 to play extended the lead to 60-35. Peterson was perfect shooting, making all four of his field goals — and a pair of free throws — to contribute 10 points.

South Dakota (6-2) was 31 for 57 from the field and made 10 of 19 3-pointers.

Cameron Morse led Youngstown State (2-5) with 12 points and Jeremiah Ferguson added 10. The Penguins shot 37.7 percent and just 3 of 19 from 3-point range.

