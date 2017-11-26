More Politics News

Young voter turnout in Virginia could spell trouble for GOP

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 05:39 PM

RICHMOND, Va.

Turnout among young voters has been rising in Virginia. The change could signal trouble for Republicans nationwide.

The Washington Post reported Friday that young voters came out in historic numbers in Virginia's gubernatorial election earlier this month. They overwhelmingly supported Democrat Ralph Northam, who won by 9 points.

Republicans were already wrestling with an aging demographic. But analysts say the unpopular actions of President Trump are pushing away younger generations.

Young voters are often among the least-engaged. But they had a turnout rate of 34?percent this year. That's up from 26 percent in the previous governor's race and double the turnout in 2009.

Bob Holsworth, a longtime Virginia political scientist, said the Republican Party has become toxic to a lot of young voters, and Trump has exacerbated the trend.

