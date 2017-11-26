More Politics News

First-time mayors to learn the ropes at Harvard seminar

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 04:38 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Newly elected mayors from across the country are heading to Harvard this month to learn the ropes of city leadership.

More than 30 mayors and mayors-elect are expected to attend the "Seminar on Transition for Newly Elected Mayors" at the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics from Tuesday to Thursday.

The Institute of Politics holds and the U.S. Conference of Mayors hosts the program every two years to help prepare newly elected mayors for their new jobs. All first-time mayors of cities with populations larger than 75,000 are invited.

The new mayors will hear from experts including former and current mayors and Harvard Kennedy School professors. They'll discuss issues like the opioid crisis, new technologies and managing city finances.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video