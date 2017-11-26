More Politics News

State may demand death reports from jails, prisons

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 04:36 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

OGDEN, Utah

A Utah lawmaker is planning to introduce a proposal to require county jails and state prisons to submit yearly reports on jail deaths and how they handle opioid and other medications amid renewed emphasis on jail deaths.

The Standard-Examiner reports Davis County Sheriff Todd Richardson, meanwhile, says his office has begun a review of policies and procedures after several deaths in the summer of 2016. Those deaths, plus a fatal injury suffered by an inmate in December, triggered heavy public scrutiny of jails around the state.

Changes include more elaborate specifications and requirements during the process of screening people upon arrival at the jail; additional training and procedural direction for nurses and jailers; and a policy section warning personnel against any "deliberate indifference" to the health and safety of inmates.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video