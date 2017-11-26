3 Maine agencies get grants to hire community police

The federal Department of Justice is giving three Maine law enforcement agencies a total of a half million dollars in funding to hire community policing officers.
The department says the largest grant is a $250,000 award to the Somerset County Sheriff's Department. The Madawaska Police Department and Jay Police Department are getting $125,000 each.
The grants are among 179 awards totaling more than $98 million that are going to law enforcement agencies all over the country. The funding is through the justice department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, also called the COPS Office.
