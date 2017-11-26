Authorities identify man shot by state police in Penasco

Authorities have released more details about the fatal shooting of a domestic violence suspect shot in northern New Mexico.
New Mexico State Police say 39-year-old Nelson Rodarte of Penasco had a loaded rifle in his hands and a loaded revolver in his pocket when he was killed by law enforcement.
Police and Taos County Sheriff's deputies responded around 8 a.m. Saturday when Rodarte was harassing his girlfriend and her relatives at their home.
According to authorities, Rodarte had assaulted his girlfriend the previous night.
Police say Rodarte, who had several arrest warrants, initially barricaded himself inside but then moved to the roof.
A state police officer and a deputy fired their weapons when he refused to put down a rifle, which was pointed at them.
The shooting remains under investigation.
