Wyoming lawmakers consider veterans' retirement home

Wyoming lawmakers are considering whether to build a retirement home for veterans.
The Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee plans to take up the issue at a meeting Monday in Thermopolis.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports the retirement facility would provide more medical care than that currently offered at the Veterans Home of Wyoming, an assisted living facility in Buffalo.
The nursing home would have 24 units and cost around $6 million. Federal grants would cover some of the costs.
Comments