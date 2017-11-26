More Politics News

The Latest: Sen. Al Franken says he'll return to work Monday

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 02:47 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

The Latest on sexual misconduct allegations against Sen. Al Franken (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is telling a local newspaper that he plans to return to work on Monday and is "embarrassed and ashamed" by the groping allegations levied against him.

The Democrat spoke with the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Sunday, marking his first interview since being swept into a nationwide tide of sexual harassment allegations.

At least four women have accused Franken of misconduct. Three of them say he grabbed their buttocks while taking photos with them during campaign events. Franken says he doesn't remember the photos and that such groping is "not something I would intentionally do."

Franken says he's looking forward to returning to work in Congress. Franken missed votes after the first accusations were made public. He says he believes he can gradually regain voters' trust.

___

11:45 a.m.

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is talking to a handful of Minnesota media outlets, marking his first interviews since the Democrat was swept into a nationwide tide of sexual harassment allegations.

The interviews are set for Sunday. Franken's staff didn't respond to repeated interview requests from The Associated Press.

At least four women have accused Franken of misconduct. The first was Los Angeles radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden. She released a photograph of the former comedian grinning while reaching out as if to grope her as she slept on a military aircraft during a USO tour in 2006.

Tweeden says Franken also forcibly kissed her while rehearsing for a USO skit, which Franken has disputed.

Three other women allege Franken grabbed their buttocks during political events.

Franken has said he apologizes to any woman who felt disrespected from their encounters.

