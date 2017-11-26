More Politics News

Alaska couple looks to change damaged property tax law

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

An Alaska couple is looking to change a law that requires people to pay taxes on damaged property.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Ron and Jane Hunt lost a house in a fire Jan. 8. Ron Hunt says he went to the Fairbanks North Star Borough to report the fire.

Ron Hunt learned he would be required to pay his full tax bill — $6,977.92 — on the North Pole property, even though the house, a rental, and an attached shop were reduced to rubble. The Hunts live next door to the rental property but continued to use the shop.

Ron Hunt pressed the Borough Assembly to change the law. But he says the measure that passed Sept. 28 doesn't offer meaningful assistance.

