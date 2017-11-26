More Politics News

Rally planned for 15-year-old boy killed by police officer

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 02:36 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HARTFORD, Conn.

Supporters of the family of a 15-year-old boy killed by a Connecticut officer last summer are calling for prosecutors to release video evidence in the case.

Community advocates from across the state plan to rally Monday near the state Capitol in Hartford to bring attention to the May death of Jayson Negron.

Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez has said rookie officer James Boulay opened fire May 9 when he was nearly run over by a stolen car driven by Negron. A passenger in the car also was shot, but survived.

Community advocates said Saturday in a news release they want State's Attorney Maureen Platt to file charges against Boulay. They say Platt has not released a decision on the case.

Platt's office couldn't immediately be reached on Sunday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video