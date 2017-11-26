More Politics News

Grand Rapids zoo, museum see visitor jump since tax approved

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 02:27 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.

Two visitor attractions in Grand Rapids say they've seen an attendance boost in the year since voters approved a property tax increase to support their operations.

That Kent County tax was expected to generate nearly $9 million a year for the John Ball Zoo and Grand Rapids Public Museum. The two publicly owned institutions are now giving several discounts to county residents, including free museum admission for youths and free zoo admission to county school groups.

The zoo has set a record with more than 530,000 visitors this year. The museum says its 230,000 ticketed visitors this year is up 15,000 from 2016's attendance.

Zoo CEO Peter D'Arienzo tells The Grand Rapids Press that the stable tax funding is helping it expand educational programs and care for its animals.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video