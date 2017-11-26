More Politics News

Search on in the Atlantic for missing Polish sailor, wife

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 02:14 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

WARSAW, Poland

Poland's Foreign Ministry says that it's in touch with authorities in Barbados and Martinique who are searching for a Polish yacht in the area whose skipper has fallen off leaving only his untrained wife on board.

News of the mishap in the Atlantic came earlier this week from the relatives of the sailing couple. The 67-year-old woman informed her daughters in Poland by satellite phone that her 74-year-old husband had fallen into water on Tuesday and she didn't know how to turn back the boat and fetch him. She gave her approximate location.

The ministry said Sunday that British, French and Dutch vessels in the area were also searching for the yacht on which the Polish couple was planning to circle the globe.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video