Police wound man accused of shooting wife in Tennessee

Officials say police who responded to a domestic shooting in Tennessee have wounded the suspect.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a statement that 55-year-old Stacye Nash is accused of shooting his wife, Dora Nash, at their home in Gordonsville, then going to her son's nearby home and firing shots at him and his girlfriend. The statement says Nash also fired at responding officers from the Smith County Sheriff's Department and the Gordonsville Police Department.
Officers returned fire, wounding Nash. Both he and his wife were taken to the hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.
Officials say the son received a superficial injury while the girlfriend called 911 and then hid in the woods until police arrived.
The bureau did not identify the officers or release the races of those involved in the shooting.
