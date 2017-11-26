More Politics News

Police wound man accused of shooting wife in Tennessee

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 01:18 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

GORDONSVILLE, Tenn.

Officials say police who responded to a domestic shooting in Tennessee have wounded the suspect.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a statement that 55-year-old Stacye Nash is accused of shooting his wife, Dora Nash, at their home in Gordonsville, then going to her son's nearby home and firing shots at him and his girlfriend. The statement says Nash also fired at responding officers from the Smith County Sheriff's Department and the Gordonsville Police Department.

Officers returned fire, wounding Nash. Both he and his wife were taken to the hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

Officials say the son received a superficial injury while the girlfriend called 911 and then hid in the woods until police arrived.

The bureau did not identify the officers or release the races of those involved in the shooting.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video