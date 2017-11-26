More Politics News

Kansas keeps secret who benefits from tax breaks

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 12:16 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas gives up hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue to a list of tax credits each year, but finding out which companies and individuals benefit has proven difficult.

Kansas is a rare state that forbids disclosure of tax credit recipients, arguing that it's confidential taxpayer information, the Kansas City Star reported .

The lack of disclosure provides no way of analyzing whether corporate tax credits actually work, said Greg Leroy, executive director of the corporate tax break watchdog Good Jobs First.

"When the state doesn't disclose anything about outcomes of deals, actual jobs created, actual wages paid, you don't have an honest cost-benefit debate," Leroy said. "To us, that's just irresponsible."

Tax credits allow recipients to lower their tax liability as a reward for making certain investments or behavior, such as scholarship programs, adoptions or paying employees above-average wages. Put together, they amount to a significant item in the state budget.

The Kansas Department of Revenue reports that the state recorded $530 million in foregone revenue from tax credits in 2015. That makes up about a twelfth of Kansas' $6.1 billion general fund budget.

Tax credit advocates said the programs encourage good public policy behavior, like higher wages or business investment.

Kansas lawmakers said they're also in the dark when it comes to tax credits.

"Because they're getting government help, corporate welfare, whatever you want to call it ... I think the public has a right to know who's getting that help and whether they're creating jobs or not," said Democratic Rep. Tom Sawyer, a member of the house Tax Committee.

Sawyer said the policy hampers lawmakers' ability to judge whether tax credits work.

"When we're hard-pressed for revenue, we need to make sure all of these things are working," he said. "Because the ones that aren't working, we need to get rid of."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video