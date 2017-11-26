More Politics News

Kuster prescription drug monitoring bill heads to Trump

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 11:44 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

A bill authored by New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster to improve the Department of Veterans Affairs' prescription drug monitoring program is headed to President Donald Trump's desk.

Kuster, a Democrat, says under current law, when Veterans Health Administration providers prescribe a controlled substance, the VHA is required to disclose that information to state-controlled substance monitoring programs. But it is currently only transmitting data for patients who are veterans. About 10 percent of VHA's patient population is left out; they are dependents or other non-veterans.

Kuster's bill also would require the VHA to disclose information about non-veterans to state programs.

Kuster said the VA could be a leader in improving opioid prescribing and pain management practices, and a robust prescription drug monitoring program is a critical component of that effort.

