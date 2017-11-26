Military shipbuilder gets high marks for LGBTQ polices

One of the nation's leading gay rights groups is praising the LGBTQ-friendly policies of the nation's largest military shipbuilder.
The Daily Press in Newport News reported Friday that Huntington Ingalls Industries received a 100 rating on a corporate survey from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
The survey evaluated policies that include domestic partner benefits and transgender-inclusive medical benefits. The company builds aircraft carriers and submarines. It was one of 609 major businesses that earned a top rating.
The shipbuilder first participated in HRC's survey last year and scored an 85. The company's score was higher this year for a few reasons.
One was the addition of medical benefits for gender transition. The benefits include surgery, mental health services or other measures.
