More Politics News

Archbishop of Canterbury baffled by Christians backing Trump

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 10:46 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

The Archbishop of Canterbury says he doesn't understand why so many Christians in the U.S. support President Donald Trump.

Justin Welby told ITV's Preston on Sunday program that he "really genuinely" can't comprehend why fundamentalists have provided such a strong base for Trump.

Welby did say he would be willing to attend a state dinner in Trump's honor if the president comes to Britain on an official visit.

He said part of his job is to meet with people he disagrees with "and to testify with the love of Christ to them and to seek to draw them in a different way."

Trump has accepted an invitation for a state visit to Britain, but no date has been set.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video