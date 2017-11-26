More Politics News

Monday voter registration deadline in Alabama US Senate race

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 10:24 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Monday is the last day to register to vote in the Dec. 12 election for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

People can register in person at local registrar's office until 5 p.m. Monday. Voter registration postcards must be postmarked by midnight.

Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore face off in the Dec. 12 election to fill the Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Secretary of State John Merrill says any registered voter can cast a ballot in the upcoming election — even those who did not vote in a primary.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Dec. 7. Absentee ballots must be returned by Dec. 11.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 12.

