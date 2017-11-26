Mugabe was relieved after quitting, Zimbabwean mediator says

Fidelis Mukonori, a Catholic priest who mediated talks with Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe, prays inside the sacristy after mass in Chishawasha, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Mugabe knew it was "the end of the road" days before he quit, and appeared relieved when he signed his resignation letter after 37 years in power, a Catholic priest who mediated talks leading to his ouster said Sunday. Bram Janssen AP Photo