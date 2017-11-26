More Politics News

Syria activists: Government attacks outside Damascus kill 19

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 07:27 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BEIRUT

Syrian activists say government airstrikes and shelling have killed at least 19 civilians in Damascus suburbs where rebels have held out against government forces throughout the nearly seven years of the country's civil war.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says that government jets and artillery launched a wave of attacks in the Eastern Ghouta area on Sunday. The observatory says that by midday, 19 people were killed.

The locally-run Ghouta Media Center says 22 civilians have been killed.

Conditions are dire inside the area, which is suffering from shortages of food and medicine due to the tightening government blockade. The U.N. says there are some 350,000 people in need of immediate relief in Eastern Ghouta.

Earlier this month, Syrian rebels attacked a nearby military installation in the area.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

    At least 184 people have been killed after militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers. The extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, opening fire from four off-road vehicles on worshippers inside during the sermon.

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia
Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

View More Video